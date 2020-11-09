Direct Energy Business Provides 100% Renewable Energy for Small Businesses with ChooseGreen™ Launch

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy Renewable Services has launched ChooseGreen™ for small businesses, creating a more sustainable future for the small commercial sector that's been hit especially hard by Covid-19. Direct Energy Business is delivering 100 percent renewable energy to customers across its U.S. footprint through a traditional retail supply contract that offsets all the customer's actual usage with renewable energy credits.

Businesses of all sizes are looking for more sustainable options and Direct Energy Renewable Services is yet again demonstrating their commitment to both renewable energy and their customers. This latest offering is for small business customers up to 1,000 MWh of annual consumption and will be available in all U.S. competitive retail power markets that Direct Energy Business serves.

Companies can do their part for the environment while meeting their sustainability goals without sacrificing their financial responsibilities. With asset specific renewable attributes where available, customers can also take pride in supporting renewable energy projects developed in their own regions.

"ChooseGreen™ allows small businesses to go green without impacting their bottom line. The program provides a simple and affordable 100 percent renewable energy option for our customers across all markets we serve. This new green offering allows customers access to renewable energy in an easy and accessible manner," said Dave Grupp, Head of Renewable Services for Direct Energy Business.

Direct Energy Business has been recognized as industry leaders in the sustainability space.

"After launching the Renewable Services brand in 2019, our business has grown considerably as we see customers want to make more sustainable decisions," Grupp said. "Delivering over 16.5 Million MWh of renewable energy to large commercial customers and managing a portfolio of over 1,400 MWh of renewable power generation across the U.S. and Canada, the expansion into the small business sector was the next logical step. Ultimately, we believe that the success of the renewable transition relies on the participation and inclusion of all customers."

About Direct Energy: Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-energy-business-provides-100-renewable-energy-for-small-businesses-with-choosegreen-launch-301168478.html

SOURCE Direct Energy