Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference to be held virtually on November 12, 2020. Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius, will provide an update of the Company's products under development and provide an overview on Thursday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Holubiak will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/43d1a83f-22aa-464f-a250-de8240b51195

The Company recently issued its October 2020 Letter to Shareholders, highlighting recent updates on its business and clinical developments and news for its pipeline of products.

To view the Company's Corporate Update Letter, please visit:

https://www.citiuspharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CTXR_October-2020_Shareholder-Letter_final.pdf

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks associated with conducting clinical trials and drug development; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; market and other conditions; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Scott

Vice President, Corporate Development

(O) 908-967-6677 x105

(M) 646-522-8410

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-6th-annual-israel-conference-301168593.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.