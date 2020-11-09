New You, Inc. (NWYU) Makes Major Move into the Anti-Aging Skincare Category With its Youthbombâ„¢ Rapid Age Reversal System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New You, Inc. (NWYU) announced today that its subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, has officially released a new luxury collection of anti-aging skincare products with its Youthbomb™ Rapid Age Reversal System. With uniquely targeted anti-aging solutions for women and men, Youthbomb™ hits all the right spots. It features proven cosmeceutical skin restoring powerhouses and NEWYOU's signature nano technology rapid delivery system, which includes a Nanosomal™ Skin Active CBD time-released over a 24 hour period to provide unmatched skin penetration. The Youthbomb collection contains four new products: a Nanomist Activator™, a Nanomist Activator Concentrate™, an InstaLift™ 5-minute Age Erasing cream, and an Age Reversal Serum™. Each product is formulated to work together or independently for quick-acting youth-enhancing results from start to finish.

"Face it, most of us want to feel and look younger than we are. We've introduced some of the most innovative problem-solving wellness solutions in the nutritional and CBD industries this year. Youthbomb™ is an exciting next step for us. It's one thing to see the trends, it's a whole other level when you can introduce a market-ready brand like Youthbomb™ that can transform someone's appearance!" CEO Ray Grimm Jr. said.

New You, Inc. is a publicly traded company (NWYU) that currently holds one subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, a leading marketer and distributor of premium CBD products founded by CEO Ray Grimm Jr. A visionary entrepreneur and wellness industry pioneer, Grimm has founded six health and wellness companies growing three of them to over $50 million in sales in their first five years. New You, Inc. management will be focused on strategies to diversify revenue streams and develop new business models in the months ahead to determine which brands and/or products should be added next.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

