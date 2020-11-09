Otis Names Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis EMEA

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"Bernardo joined the company in 1989 and has an impressive track record of success at Otis, notably his 'customer-first' approach and unyielding commitment to safety," said Marks. "As President, he will be laser-focused on growth; accelerating New Equipment sales, converting sales to Service and leveraging our digital tools and solutions to drive productivity and better serve our customers."

Calleja has been the interim Otis EMEA President since Oct. 1, replacing Mark Eubanks, who left the company in September.

An industrial engineer by training, Calleja began his career as an engineer at Otis' San Sebastián factory and progressed through several leadership positions before being named President of Otis South Europe & Africa in 2018. He will continue to lead this subregion and maintain his role as the President of the Board of Directors of Zardoya Otis, our publicly traded subsidiary in Spain.

EMEA has the world's largest elevator installed base and Otis is the leading service provider in the region with approximately 1.1 million units in its Service portfolio. Otis EMEA employs about 26,000 employees, nearly half of which are field professionals, in 700 branch offices across 43 countries.

About Otis

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. Today, we are the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers – we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

