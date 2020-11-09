  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Otis Names Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis EMEA

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:OTIS +2.99%

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 9, 2020

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

Otis Worldwide Corporation has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks.

"Bernardo joined the company in 1989 and has an impressive track record of success at Otis, notably his 'customer-first' approach and unyielding commitment to safety," said Marks. "As President, he will be laser-focused on growth; accelerating New Equipment sales, converting sales to Service and leveraging our digital tools and solutions to drive productivity and better serve our customers."

Calleja has been the interim Otis EMEA President since Oct. 1, replacing Mark Eubanks, who left the company in September.

An industrial engineer by training, Calleja began his career as an engineer at Otis' San Sebastián factory and progressed through several leadership positions before being named President of Otis South Europe & Africa in 2018. He will continue to lead this subregion and maintain his role as the President of the Board of Directors of Zardoya Otis, our publicly traded subsidiary in Spain.

EMEA has the world's largest elevator installed base and Otis is the leading service provider in the region with approximately 1.1 million units in its Service portfolio. Otis EMEA employs about 26,000 employees, nearly half of which are field professionals, in 700 branch offices across 43 countries.

About Otis

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. Today, we are the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers – we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Ray Hernandez


+1-860-674-3029


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-names-bernardo-calleja-as-president-otis-emea-301168286.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)