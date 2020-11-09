Stratasys And nTopology Join Forces To Simplify 3D-Printed Jigs And Fixtures For Manufacturing

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is now making additive manufacturing even easier thanks to a new collaboration with nTopology, an innovator of next-generation design and engineering software. The two companies are providing a series of accessible, customizable Design for Additive Manufacturing workflows for their users, starting with the FDM Assembly Fixture Generator.

Stratasys FDM® printers have become remarkably powerful, supporting advanced materials like Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber and reaching the levels of accuracy and reliability required for use on commercial airplanes and even the International Space Station. But designing with existing engineering software tools still creates long lead times, slowing additive manufacturing's march to pervasive adoption. The new Stratasys | nTopology collaboration incorporates the expertise of Stratasys built on top of the fast modeling, field-driven design, and reusable workflows of nTopology's nTop Platform engineering software. With this collaboration, Stratasys and nTopology are enabling the industry to achieve true design for additive manufacturing, paving the way to widespread manufacturing adoption.

The FDM Assembly Fixture Generator, which is the first of several planned DfAM workflows, is designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity on the factory floor. The FDM Assembly Fixture Generator automates the design of jigs and fixtures and enables engineers to quickly turn a part file into a ready-to-print fixture with a simple drag-and-drop. It's available now via nTop Platform.

"nTopology's software for additive design is a powerful pairing with our additive manufacturing systems, so it was clear we should work together," said Stratasys Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions Pat Carey. "Our analysis shows manufacturing applications are currently seeing the most growth in our industry, from $2.8 billion in 2015 to $25 billion in 2025, so we focused our first Collaboration on serving that segment. Companies want to move faster – to be able to adapt to change – and pure digital manufacturing gives them that agility."

"We look forward to super-charging the Stratasys additive community with nTop Platform by combining Stratasys expertise with our powerful platform, giving both of our users improved designs with faster time to manufacture," said nTopology Founder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg. "Manufacturing is going through the most profound shift it has seen in 100 years, and the Stratasys | nTopology collaboration brings this unique combined innovation to accelerate that shift."

The initial Fixture Generator is now available on the powerful nTop Platform through a free trial as part of the new collaboration. In addition to the workflow, Stratasys and nTopology are also providing a variety of training videos and resources. More information is available at www.stratasys.com/ntopology.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM®, PolyJet™, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company's technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

nTopology, headquartered in New York, is an engineering software company building the next generation of engineering design tools for advanced manufacturing. Their nTop Platform technology enables high-performance designs, lightning-fast iterations, and geometric complexity that were previously impossible to achieve. From its unbreakable modeling technology and field-driven design to remixable workflows guaranteeing repeatable outputs, nTop Platform empowers engineers and designers to create optimized parts meeting functional and performance requirements. Learn more at nTopology.

