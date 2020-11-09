RCI Presenting at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference Nov. 19

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Eric Langan, President & CEO, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Joining him in the Q&A will be Bradley Chhay, CFO, and Ryan Parker, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.

1x1 Meetings

Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings with professional investors. To register and schedule a time, contact [email protected] or visit https://sidoticonference.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 12:15 PM ET / 11:15 AM CT

/ To access the live webcast, slides, ask questions, and replay, visit: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iSrSEJllSs-KZB1Zw0fAPQ

About Sidoti & Company

For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/.

