Five FCA Executives Recognized Among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry

Prestigious leadership roster issued by Automotive News every five years since 2000

Recognizes women leaders who make major decisions, have significant influence at their companies and throughout the automotive industry

FCA selectees are experts in a range of fields representing the depth of FCA's talent and its commitment to developing diverse leaders

Five FCA executives have been named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American auto industry by Automotive News.



This prestigious leadership list "recognizes women who are leaders in the automotive field – those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies," according to the publication.

2020 FCA honorees include:

Mamatha Chamarthi , Chief Information Officer, North America and Asia Pacific

, Chief Information Officer, and Deirdre Fultz , Plant Manager – Indiana Transmission Plant

, Plant Manager – Indiana Transmission Plant Marissa Hunter , Head of Marketing, FCA - North America

, Head of Marketing, FCA - Elizabeth Krear , Model Responsible, 2020 Jeep® Gladiator

, Model Responsible, 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Lisa Lortie , Global Director, Powertrain Testing and Analysis

"The strong FCA women who earned this important recognition of leadership excellence are the very best in their respective fields, exude character and integrity and are role models actively nurturing the next generation of leaders," said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA – North America. "Like the FCA women who have been named to this coveted roster in previous years, these leaders embody FCA's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion and our dedication to developing outstanding talent that represents the best of our company and our industry."

The 2020 class emerged from a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and will be featured in a special section ofAutomotive News on November 9. Additionally, Chamarthi will appear as a featured guest speaker during the Automotive News Leading Women Conference.

According to Automotive News, this year's honorees come from 72 companies and are CEOs, COOs, CIOs, CMOs, engineers, plant managers, dealer principals and more.

"A comparison of the 2020 and 2015 Automotive News lists of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry confirms that the status of women in the industry continues to improve. There are 13 CEOs of automakers and suppliers on the list this time, up from six in 2015 and two in 2010," said Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Automotive News managing editor and leader of the project. "The talented, powerful executives on this list are at the forefront of thousands of successful women in the auto industry."

Automotive News has published the list of the industry's top female executives every five years since 2000.

