QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:QTS -3.68%

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference scheduled for November 17-19, 2020. QTS is scheduled to participate on November 17-18, 2020.
  • BofA Global Data Center Virtual Conference scheduled for November 24-25, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit scheduled for December 1-2, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the webcasts will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301168685.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


