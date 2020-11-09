2U, Inc. Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for Fourth Quarter 2020

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its participation in three investor conferences in fourth quarter 2020. The company will present on its history, strategy, and financial results at the following conferences:

Citi Virtual Education Series on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00am ET

at Berenberg CEO Conference on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:30am ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com . An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

