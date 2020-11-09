Hillman Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Stericycle Inc, McDonald's Corp

Investment company Hillman Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Intel Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Plains All American Pipeline LP, sells Amazon.com Inc, Stericycle Inc, McDonald's Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Hillman Capital Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CSCO, GD,
- Added Positions: INTC, JWN, PAA, XOM, WFC, BA, GE, BIIB, CVS, RTX, BUD, VZ, BAC, EPD, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, NKE, MDT,
- Sold Out: AMZN, SRCL, MCD, SPY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,192 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 112,853 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.24%
- Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 95,330 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 19,637 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.87%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 98,190 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 97,207 shares as of . New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 24,114 shares as of . Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 111.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 112,853 shares as of . Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 353,662 shares as of . Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 74.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 704,897 shares as of . Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 130,918 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 210,598 shares as of . Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $179.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 30,193 shares as of . Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34. Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.
