Jeff Auxier Comments on Medtronic

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)



During the quarter, Medtronic faced headwinds from the pandemic as patients continued to defer elective procedures, though management has seen sequential improvement as procedure volumes have begun to recover, especially in international markets. Even amid uncertainties surrounding the virus, Medtronic remains committed to returning at least 50% of their free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Medtronic has been incredibly consistent with their dividend and has increased the annual payment for 43 consecutive years. Medtronic continues to invest in new products to bolster their portfolio and this year they have already had over 130 regulatory approvals globally. Medtronic has been investing in a digital future with a focus on AI-driven surgical planning, robot-assisted surgeries and data analytics. Management believes their investment in these areas will lead to more effective surgeries and products as well as reduced costs.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fall 2020 market commentary.





