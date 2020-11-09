Jeff Auxier Comments on Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)



While the net effects of COVID-19 on The Travelers Companies have been modest, they have had significant setbacks from higher-than-expected catastrophe losses. Hurricane Laura alone caused between $8-$12 billion in wind and storm surge losses in Louisiana and Texas. As large storms and fires become more frequent, catastrophe losses will go up. While this is tough on Travelers' bottom line in the short term, the price increases on policy renewals are broad and significant. Travelers has been in business for over 165 years and has been one of the most disciplined underwriters over the past decade. The stock is historically very cheap on a P/E and price-to-book.



From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fall 2020 market commentary.





