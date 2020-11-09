  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jeff Auxier Comments on Travelers Companies

Guru stock highlight

November 09, 2020 | About: TRV +7.46%

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

While the net effects of COVID-19 on The Travelers Companies have been modest, they have had significant setbacks from higher-than-expected catastrophe losses. Hurricane Laura alone caused between $8-$12 billion in wind and storm surge losses in Louisiana and Texas. As large storms and fires become more frequent, catastrophe losses will go up. While this is tough on Travelers' bottom line in the short term, the price increases on policy renewals are broad and significant. Travelers has been in business for over 165 years and has been one of the most disciplined underwriters over the past decade. The stock is historically very cheap on a P/E and price-to-book.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fall 2020 market commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

