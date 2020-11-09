  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Humana Inc (HUM) CFO Brian A Kane Sold $21.9 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: HUM +1.22%

CFO of Humana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian A Kane (insider trades) sold 49,153 shares of HUM on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $445.23 a share. The total sale was $21.9 million.

Humana Inc is a health care company that offers insurance products and health and wellness services. Its segments include Retail, Employer Group and Healthcare Services. Humana Inc has a market cap of $58.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $440.01 with a P/E ratio of 14.09 and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Humana Inc stocks is 0.56%. Humana Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Humana Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Bruce D Broussard sold 64,611 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Brian A Kane sold 49,153 shares of HUM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $445.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont Cynthia H Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of HUM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $443.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer Timothy S. Huval sold 4,243 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $456.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.
  • Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus. Christopher H. Hunter sold 14,705 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.
  • Segment President, Retail Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,259 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $446.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.
  • Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions William Kevin Fleming sold 11,373 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)