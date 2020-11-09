Humana Inc (HUM) CFO Brian A Kane Sold $21.9 million of Shares

CFO of Humana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian A Kane (insider trades) sold 49,153 shares of HUM on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $445.23 a share. The total sale was $21.9 million.

Humana Inc is a health care company that offers insurance products and health and wellness services. Its segments include Retail, Employer Group and Healthcare Services. Humana Inc has a market cap of $58.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $440.01 with a P/E ratio of 14.09 and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of Humana Inc stocks is 0.56%. Humana Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Humana Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Bruce D Broussard sold 64,611 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont Cynthia H Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of HUM stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $443.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Timothy S. Huval sold 4,243 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $456.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.

Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus. Christopher H. Hunter sold 14,705 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.

Segment President, Retail Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,259 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $446.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.

Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions William Kevin Fleming sold 11,373 shares of HUM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $451.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

