Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys Lennar Corp, Baker Hughes Co, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Lennar Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Apache Corp

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Montgomery Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lennar Corp, Baker Hughes Co, MercadoLibre Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Penn Virginia Corp, sells Lennar Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Apache Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKR, MELI, TTD, OGI,

BKR, MELI, TTD, OGI, Added Positions: LEN.B, COP, MRK, MSFT, SU, PVAC, CF, HAL,

LEN.B, COP, MRK, MSFT, SU, PVAC, CF, HAL, Reduced Positions: LEN, TFC, NVR, DAL, LGIH, URI, HPE, IBM, NOV, RF, GIS, SNV, FANG, PSX, DXC, PNC, AAPL, CVX, OVV, RTX, JNJ, CAT, VLO, DE, SLB, MDU, ODFL, GE, HPQ, RYN, DGX, PFE, CMCSA, ABBV, UNP, ABT, BBL, CVE, KEYS, A, FRT, WY,

LEN, TFC, NVR, DAL, LGIH, URI, HPE, IBM, NOV, RF, GIS, SNV, FANG, PSX, DXC, PNC, AAPL, CVX, OVV, RTX, JNJ, CAT, VLO, DE, SLB, MDU, ODFL, GE, HPQ, RYN, DGX, PFE, CMCSA, ABBV, UNP, ABT, BBL, CVE, KEYS, A, FRT, WY, Sold Out: APA, AFL, WRE, BP, NTR, JBLU,

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 476,144 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% NVR Inc (NVR) - 3,230 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 100,240 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 52,750 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 145,317 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1376.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $789.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc initiated holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $1.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $44.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $56.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 111,316 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Penn Virginia Corp by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,900 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Apache Corp. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 21.36%. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 100,265 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 52.87%. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 25,965 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 42.6%. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 48,200 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 49.8%. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 21,749 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 32.02%. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 45,450 shares as of .

Montgomery Investment Management Inc reduced to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 28.41%. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Montgomery Investment Management Inc still held 25,708 shares as of .