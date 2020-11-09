Cognex Corp (CGNX) CEO & President Robert Willett Sold $11.7 million of Shares

CEO & President of Cognex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Willett (insider trades) sold 160,000 shares of CGNX on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $72.94 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Cognex Corp is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in manufacturing processes. Its products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items. Cognex Corp has a market cap of $12.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.42 with a P/E ratio of 67.37 and P/S ratio of 16.54. The dividend yield of Cognex Corp stocks is 0.30%. Cognex Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cognex Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of CGNX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $72.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

CEO & President Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $71.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

CEO & President Robert Willett sold 362 shares of CGNX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $66.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Dianne M Parrotte sold 10,200 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $72.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.

Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $72.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

