  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cognex Corp (CGNX) CEO & President Robert Willett Sold $11.7 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: CGNX -2.52%

CEO & President of Cognex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Willett (insider trades) sold 160,000 shares of CGNX on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $72.94 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Cognex Corp is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in manufacturing processes. Its products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items. Cognex Corp has a market cap of $12.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.42 with a P/E ratio of 67.37 and P/S ratio of 16.54. The dividend yield of Cognex Corp stocks is 0.30%. Cognex Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cognex Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cognex Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of CGNX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $72.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.
  • CEO & President Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $71.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.
  • CEO & President Robert Willett sold 362 shares of CGNX stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $66.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Dianne M Parrotte sold 10,200 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $72.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.
  • Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of CGNX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $72.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CGNX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)