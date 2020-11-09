  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) EVP Infrastructure Aaron M Schapper Sold $683,900 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: VMI +0.37%

EVP Infrastructure of Valmont Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron M Schapper (insider trades) sold 4,434 shares of VMI on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $154.24 a share. The total sale was $683,900.

Valmont Industries Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, steel, irrigation systems, and other components. Valmont Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $155.74 with a P/E ratio of 23.77 and P/S ratio of 1.22. The dividend yield of Valmont Industries Inc stocks is 1.10%. Valmont Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Valmont Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Valmont Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Infrastructure Aaron M Schapper sold 4,434 shares of VMI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $154.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.
  • Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of VMI stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $146.33. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.
  • Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of VMI stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $147.05. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VMI, click here

.

