Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys Bio-Techne Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, QCR Holdings Inc, RPM International Inc

Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bio-Techne Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, Carrier Global Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, QCR Holdings Inc, RPM International Inc, Chubb, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2020Q3, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,682 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,239 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,436 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 106,149 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,971 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13. The stock is now traded at around $306.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,105 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,914 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,479 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,777 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 68.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,504 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $126.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,253 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Ambev SA by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,565 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.49.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc reduced to a holding in UNITED STS COMMODI by 34.56%. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Roberts Glore & Co Inc still held 8,645 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 26.24%. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Roberts Glore & Co Inc still held 6,340 shares as of .

Roberts Glore & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $950.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Roberts Glore & Co Inc still held 480 shares as of .