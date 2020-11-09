UBS Advisor Stephen W. Davis names to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA is proud to announce that Stephen W. Davis, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Westlake Village, California (CA) office, has been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This is the third consecutive year that Stephen has been named to the list.Stephen has over 27 years of experience in the industry and is the founder of [url="]The+Davis+Group[/url], a team within the Wealth Management division of UBS. The team of five financial professionals provides holistic Wealth Management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, and retirees.“This award underscores Stephen's commitment to deliver a best in class wealth management experience,” said Louis G. Skertich, Branch Manager of the UBS Westlake Village office. “His client advocacy and disciplined approach set him head and shoulders above the rest. We are proud of his achievements and grateful to have him in our office.”Stephen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics with a major in Business Management. For the past 20 years, he has been committed to improving the lives of children in need and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Conejo Valley. Stephen is also on the Alumni Board of University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB) and generously contributes to his local schools. In his free time, Stephen enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, as well as being active in a variety of sports.The Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State list is comprised of over 4,000 Advisors across the country. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative measures including, phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.For the full list and further information visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors[/url].As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

