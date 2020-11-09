Marinus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Christy Shafer as Chief Commercial Officer

A

[url="]Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that Christy Shafer has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus.“As we continue to build our senior team with formidable leaders, we believe Christy is the right person to drive our commercial strategy, and to prepare the company for its potential first launch of ganaxolone in the area of CDKL5 deficiency disorder,” said Scott Braunstein M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “With her combined rare disease and hospital directed expertise, Christy will provide pivotal leadership in steering our commercial strategy and execution.”Ms. Shafer has spent almost 20 years in the biotech, pharma, and medical device spaces, with her most recent position being Business Director of Neurology at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. There, she led teams through transformational growth in first-in-class neurology product launches, which catalyzed significant growth for the organization.“Marinus’ thoughtful focus on scientifically driven development for ganaxolone in key indications of patient need, along with strong positive results in its clinical trial in CDD, are truly exciting opportunities. This foundation, along with the pipeline of upcoming clinical trial readouts in PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, and status epilepticus, positions Marinus in the rare and orphan seizure disorder market,” said Ms. Shafer. “I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Marinus team to maximize ganaxolone’s commercial potential with the goal of improving the lives of patients and families who may benefit from this important drug candidate.”Prior to her tenure at Alexion, Ms. Shafer held positions of increasing responsibility at Pacira BioSciences, where she was responsible for multimillion-dollar sales forecasts, operational budgets, and leading highly functioning regional business leaders and their teams. Ms. Shafer has also held the roles of Regional Sales Director for Sanofi Biosurgery and Regional Vice President at I-Flow Corporation. She earned her Post-Baccalaureate degree in Immunology and Pharmacology and her Bachelor of Life Science in Cell/Molecular Biology and Genetics from the University of Maryland, College Park.Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAreceptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit [url="]www.marinuspharma.com[/url].To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our plans for the first commercial launch of ganaxolone; our clinical development plans for ganaxolone; and our expectations regarding the clinical development schedule and milestones for ganaxolone. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; clinical trial results may not support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidate; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidate; our ability to raise additional capital; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the medical community and the global economy; and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by us that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our product candidate. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005978/en/