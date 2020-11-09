Next-Level Mayhem Arrives: BorderlandsÂ® 3 Next-Gen Upgrade, Latest Content Add-on, New Retail Editions, and More Available Now

[url="]2K[/url] and Gearbox Entertainment today re-launched their critically acclaimed looter-shooter,, releasing new content, cosmetics, and retail editions, as well as an upgrade that optimizes the experience for next-generation consoles. To see the brand newtrailer, please [url="]click+here[/url], and to see the newtrailer, please [url="]click+here[/url].

’s [url="]next-gen+upgrade[/url] is now available on the Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on the PlayStation5 when the console launches on November 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and on November 19, 2020 in the rest of the world*.has beento take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to theuniverse. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 displayat up to 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on PlayStation 5 as soon as the console launches.All players who own or purchase both a copy ofand a next-gen console will be able to download the next-gen upgrade within the same console family for. All add-on content and save files [url="]can+be+ported[/url] to next-gen consoles within the same family, so players can jump back into the action right where they left off. Players who own a physical disc ofwill need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console model that includes a disc drive to take advantage of these features.Today also marks the launch of, a brand newdownloadable add-on that creates new ways to play by introducing an [url="]additional+Skill+Tree[/url] for each Vault Hunter and [url="]%3Cb%3EArms+Race%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], a roguelike experience that’s fast-paced, challenging, and consistently remixed by randomized elements. By putting the focus squarely on guns and gameplay,makes every loot drop meaningful and exciting. Meanwhile, players looking for fresh ways to experience’s shooting and looting can wield the power of the additional Skill Trees to develop their own unique Vault Hunter builds. Each Skill Tree offers an exciting new Action Skill, as well as novel passive abilities.can be purchased individually for $14.99** or as part of [url="]%3Cb%3ESeason+Pass+2%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], available for $29.99**.will include two all-new downloadable content add-ons –and– as well as brand new cosmetic items. Bothand theadd-on are now available for purchase across PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.Bothandwill also be available on PlayStation 5 starting November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and on November 19 in the rest of the world.– which includes additional missions, end-game content, and behind-the-scenes extras – is planned for release in spring of next year., andrequire a copy ofto play.In addition, 2K and Gearbox today released the. Unlike any previous cosmetics add-on, these packs provide, one for each Vault Hunter. The Final Forms depict how the characters might have turned out in an alternate universe where they never became Vault Hunters. These new cosmetics can be mixed and matched with other Bodies and Heads as desired and can also be paired with all existing skins. For a closer look at themodels, please [url="]click+here[/url].Theare now available as part of, though players can also acquire these packs by purchasing the brand-new, which delivers the quintessentialexperience.grants owners access to the award-winning base game, multiple bonus cosmetic packs, and both the original [url="]%3Cb%3ESeason+Pass%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] and, which combined will offer six exceptional content add-ons. Players can also now purchase, a new console-only version that includes the base game and theis now available on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $99.99**.is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99**. Finally, as a thank you to everyone who has maximized their mayhem thus far, thehave been granted to all present and future owners ofor the original(requires a copy ofto play), with no additional purchase necessary.Developed by Gearbox Entertainment,is rated "M for Mature" by the ESRB. All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders. Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K's portfolio currently includes the renownedandfranchises;, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed; the popularandfranchises, as well as emerging propertiesand more.

Gearbox Entertainment is a Frisco, Texas-based award-winning, independent developer of interactive entertainment. It was founded in 1999 by game industry veterans, and its first release wasSince then, the company has become known for successful game franchises including, and, as well as acquired propertiesand. 