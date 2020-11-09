  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:THQ +0.51%


On November 9, 2020, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is November 20, 2020 and the payable date is November 30, 2020. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on November 19, 2020.



Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.



Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.



Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at [url="]www.teklacap.com[/url].



Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.

