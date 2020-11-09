  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on November 16, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: BRFH -9.42%

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company”) ( BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Raffi Loussararian, Vice President of Finance.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2020. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13712059.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Media
Erin Fasano
VP of Marketing, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.
310-873-3172
[email protected]

Contact
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
[email protected]

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4MjQ0NCMzODE2ODUxIzIwMTc1Nzg=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)