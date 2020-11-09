  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

November 09, 2020


ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference. The company’s virtual presentation will be available on November 18 at 8:00 a.m. EST.



The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of [url="]www.accobrands.com[/url] or through the conference website, [url="]www.IDEASconferences.com[/url]. It will be archived on both websites for 90 days following the event.



About ACCO Brands Corporation



ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at [url="]www.accobrands.com[/url].

