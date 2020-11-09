  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

TSS, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: TSSI +2.03%

Round Rock, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its third quarter of 2020 on Monday November 16, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 1-630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference ID number is 50006509. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.rdgir/tss-inc/news .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until December 16, 2020. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1D48C33C-8A80-4421-BDEF-AA68A99BDEBE&LangLocaleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 50006509. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller services. www.tssiusa.com

# # #

Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer 
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

