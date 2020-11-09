Schneider FreightPower® Maximizes Carriers' Profitability and Efficiency with Easy Access to Reliable, Negotiation-Free Freight











Carriers receive recommendations based on available trucks, lanes posted and pending inbound shipments.



Negotiation-free prices are published with available, reliable loads, allowing carriers to book the load immediately.



Freight visibility is real time, all the time, with GPS tracking, geofencing and automatic arrival and departure notices.



Dispatchers can assign drivers to loads and manage the fleet in this one-stop-shop portal, while drivers can accept and track loads.



Trip information: Direct visibility to location, routes, references, appointments, equipment and trailer information is in one place, eliminating time spent waiting on a broker.

















Enhanced filters: Additional filtering capabilities help carriers find the loads they want even faster.







Watch loads: Monitor loads of interest and book when the time is right.







Favorite routes: Quickly and easily come back to preferred loads.







