  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on November 11, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: AYI +8.73%

Atlanta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) (the “Company”) today announced that Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking here. This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by over 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # # # #

Company Contact:
Pete Shannin
Acuity Brands, Inc.
(770) 860-2873
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4MjM5MSMzODE3NDI0IzIwMDYzMjc=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)