  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

CORRECTING and REPLACING Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Substantially All of the Assets of Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:CWK +16.16%


Headline of release should read: Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Substantially All of the Assets of Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina (instead of Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina). Please also replace paragraphs one, three and four due to multiple revisions.



The updated release reads:



CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD ACQUIRES SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE ASSETS OF TRIAD COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES IN NORTH CAROLINA



Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the firm has acquired substantially all of the assets of Triad Commercial Properties, a firm with offices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, North Carolina that specializes in office and industrial brokerage and advisory services for corporate and institutional clients.



Founded in 1999 by Hap Royster and Tom Townes, Triad Commercial Properties has executed transactions in 39 U.S. states and 10 countries. The team brings experience in a variety of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, property disposition, buyer representation, sale/leaseback transactions, portfolio review and analysis, market analysis and build-to-suit analysis in a brokerage and advisory role.



“We are thrilled to have the Triad team join Cushman & Wakefield as we share the same values of teamwork, integrity and exceptional client service. We have been very impressed with the quality of their people, their reputation in the marketplace and their client base, which includes some of the finest companies in the U.S.,” said John O’Neill, President of the Central Region for Cushman & Wakefield. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly strong Carolinas business and the addition of the Triad team further strengthens our platform.”



“Joining Cushman & Wakefield is an exciting opportunity for the Triad team and our clients. We believe we’ll win new assignments by leveraging Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform, and that we’ll be able to better serve our existing clients through the firm’s suite of services and insights,” said Hap Royster, former Managing Partner at Triad Commercial Properties who joins Cushman & Wakefield as Vice Chairman.



About Cushman & Wakefield



Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit [url="]www.cushmanwakefield.com[/url] or follow [url="]%40CushWake[/url] on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005139/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)