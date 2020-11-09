  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Investors Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

November 09, 2020 | About: GOL +20.31%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 10, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (: GOL) investors that acquired shares between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020. Investors have until November 10, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the GOL’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern, as a result of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time, as a result. When the true details were made known to the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 10, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

