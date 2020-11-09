  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cogent Communications CEO and CFO to Participate in an Upcoming Conference

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:CCOI +8.5%

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Wallace, Cogent's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conference:

Cogent Communications Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cogent Communications) (PRNewsfoto/Cogent Communications Holdings,)

The Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference is being held virtually. Dave Schaeffer and Sean Wallace will be presenting on Monday, November 16th at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the presentation.

About Cogent
Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 207 markets across 47 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-communications-ceo-and-cfo-to-participate-in-an-upcoming-conference-301168861.html

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.


