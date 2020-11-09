  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GridLiance Named Winner of 2020 Dallas 100 Awards by SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:BX +0.63%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship recently named GridLiance, an independent electric transmission company, to this year's list of Dallas 100 companies. The annual competition recognizes the fastest growing, most dynamic privately held companies in the Dallas area based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years.

GridLiance logo (PRNewsfoto/City of Winfield,Kansas Power P)

"It is an honor to be included on the 2020 Dallas 100 list. This prestigious recognition attests to our employees' entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to our mission to improve the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid," said GridLiance President and CEO Calvin Crowder. "During the past few years, we have strengthened our efforts to provide transmission service to underserved markets in rural communities to improve their quality of life. These efforts have allowed us to expand our footprint across the country and enhance the reliability of the transmission grid."

From 2017 to 2019, GridLiance expanded its footprint beyond Oklahoma and acquired transmission assets in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Nevada. The company now owns and operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substation infrastructure and has operations in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regions. Reflecting the rapid growth at the company in recent years, GridLiance also was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as the sixth fastest-growing midsize company in North Texas at its 2020 Middle Market 50 Awards.

For 30 years, the Dallas 100 has honored the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of entrepreneurial businesses, placing the spotlight on their economic contributions. The final rankings of each company in the Dallas 100 will be announced during an awards ceremony in the spring of 2021.

About GridLiance
GridLiance is comprised of three independent electric transmission utility companies that collaborate with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the grid, invest in necessary electric infrastructure and implement strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency and reduce overall costs to customers. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridliance-named-winner-of-2020-dallas-100-awards-by-smu-cox-caruth-institute-for-entrepreneurship-301168901.html

SOURCE GridLiance Holdco, LP


