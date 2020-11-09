  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) President & CEO Joseph W Dziedzic Bought $290,600 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: ITGR +15.79%

President & CEO of Integer Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W Dziedzic (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of ITGR on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $58.12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $290,600.

Integer Holdings Corp is the medical device outsource manufacturer serving cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics,vascular and surgical markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Integer Holdings Corp has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.00 with a P/E ratio of 29.99 and P/S ratio of 1.93. Integer Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Integer Holdings Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Integer Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Joseph W Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of ITGR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $58.12. The price of the stock has increased by 13.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ITGR, click here

.

