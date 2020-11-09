GMO Commentary- Quality: The Real McCoy

Executive Summary

At GMO we have spent the last four decades taking a long-horizon approach to equity investing. Over time, a unique and reliable group of standout companies emerged from our research. Through market cycles and dislocations, high quality equities have proven to be a stable group of exceptional businesses ideally suited to compounding capital. While equity styles go in and out of favor, Quality companies continue to serve clients as a core holding, resilient to economic headwinds and market drawdowns. For long-term investors searching for a durable equity solution, we believe Quality is the real McCoy.

History of Quality Investing at GMO

GMO has managed a Quality equity strategy since 2004, yet the history of Quality research and investing at GMO can be traced back even further, to the earliest days of the firm. When Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and his partners founded GMO in the late 1970s, Jeremy was grappling with the conundrum that high quality business models are difficult for value investors to own because they tend to trade at premiums to the market. He recognized that a framework that enabled an investor to determine the relative quality of business models would give a truer sense of the intrinsic value of companies. Jeremy's research led him to three key identifiers in a company's financial history that are sound indicators of quality business models. Companies with a record of high profitability, stable profitability, and low leverage are most apt to be able to continue to grow at high rates of return throughout the business cycle and in various economic environments. By incorporating these Quality factor terms in GMO's early quantitative value models in the 1980s, GMO was able to own great businesses trading cheap relative to their quality-adjusted intrinsic value and also developed a better sense for when classic Value companies were cheap for a reason and as such to be avoided.

As GMO built out its asset allocation capabilities in the 1990s, it became clear that the Quality group of companies was a distinct third factor, or style, alongside Value and Growth and could be equally predictive of future return expectations. During the period marked by the expansion and bursting of the dot.com bubble, Quality stocks moved independently of Growth and Value stocks. By the early 2000s, large cap Growth stocks remained expensive, and Value stocks had caught up. That left one group of companies with an attractive return forecast: Quality.

In 2004, GMO launched the Quality Strategy with the mandate to own attractively-valued stocks within the Quality universe. The creation of the strategy was the culmination of decades of GMO research on quality business models. While the strategy's origins date back to GMO's earliest days, our process continues to evolve to ensure sustained relevance as well as our investment edge. We believe an increased emphasis on fundamental analysis over the last five years has given us a better chance to win and has further distinguished our strategy from increasingly commoditized "factor" portfolios.

Investors in the strategy have always included a mix of tactical investors and those who consider Quality to be a core, long-term allocation. It is worth mentioning that some of those earliest "tactical" investors still hold our strategy 16 years later.

A Third Choice in the Value vs. Growth Debate

The well chronicled teeth-gnashing over Value vs. Growth stems from the prolonged outperformance of Growth over Value dating back to the end of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). Much has been written about the death of Value, the nosebleed level valuations of Growth, and timing predictions for a long overdue rotation out of Growth into Value. It is a dilemma at the forefront of many investors' minds today, as it has been for much of the last few years. Those investors that have already rotated into Value have suffered lagging returns as Growth's outperformance has continued, including during the volatility of early 2020.

In addition to general equity risk, the risks faced by Value investors are different than those faced by Growth investors. A Growth investor risks overpaying for future growth that fails to meet lofty expectations. This can be especially true when growth is a scarce commodity or when specific industries become the subject of extreme hype. Value investors, on the other hand, risk buying those stocks that are cheap for a reason: they are value traps facing secular headwinds whose fundamentals deteriorate and never experience the multiple expansion that is an important driver of returns for Value investors.

By providing a third dimension on which to select stocks, a Quality strategy can protect investors from the extremes of both styles by allowing them to own a portfolio that has delivered higher growth than the overall market (see Exhibit 1).

EXHIBIT 1: QUALITY STOCKS DELIVER STEADY GROWTH

Realized Revenue Growth: 1990-2020

Data from 1/1/1990 through 9/30/2020 | Source: GMO

The GMO Quality Strategy, with its preference for long-term, durable growth, can protect investors from the risk of overpaying for growth based on extrapolations of short, steep growth trajectories. Instead, our fundamental analysis seeks out companies with proven market leadership in markets with secular tailwinds that can strengthen market position through positive dynamics like network effects and high switching costs. These are the types of attributes that result in the long-term relevance of business models. Furthermore, our emphasis on fundamental strength identifies companies with clean balance sheets and low capital intensity that provide the financial durability and optionality optimal for long-term growth. Finally, an attention to valuations provides a margin of safety against the risk of overpaying for unrealistic or unsustainable growth expectations. Our valuation focus ensures that we are buying stocks with muted, not over-hyped, market expectations. The valuation focus is put into practice through our proprietary, conservative Discounted Cash Flow model and by our preference for entering new positions when companies are trading under temporary clouds that impact short-term price but not long-term fundamentals.

A well-managed Quality strategy offers significant protection from the risks faced by value investors. The GMO Quality Strategy seeks to own those companies with sustainable business models and strong fundamentals. The formation of our Quality universe begins with a quant screen seeking companies with high, stable profitability and low leverage. An important component in building our Quality universe is fundamental analysis oriented around identifying and understanding the high-returning assets underpinning the economic moat, assessing the long-term durability of a company's business model, and ensuring that management has the will, the skill, and the means to continue to deploy capital at a high rate of return over a long horizon. We will not buy companies that do not meet our stringent Quality criteria no matter how enticing their valuations may appear to be.

By providing a third choice to investors that navigates the treacherous shoals of Growth and Value while owning businesses that outgrow the market, we believe a valuation-aware Quality portfolio like the GMO Quality Strategy represents a prudent way to gain core equity exposure.

