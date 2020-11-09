GAMCO Investors Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc

Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, sells El Paso Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Tech Data Corp, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2020Q3, GAMCO Investors owns 852 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MNTA, RST, PMVC.U, IMMU, AIMT, VAR, SDS, AKCA, FGNA.U, GHM, LVGO, JCAP, HE, HUD, PLAN, PKI, NGHC, ATVI, IBB, FTCH, SQ, GRUB, VNET, WLTW, TFC, CRM, HWKN, EA, KREF, TRWH, MRVL, IP, EQH, FOCS, D, ELAT, VRM, PLTR, DLTR, CACC, BELFB, VOD, MXIM, Z, PENN, PRCP, OR, MOBL, SABR, SINA, HLT, WPX, TGT, UNP, FCAU, VRTU,
- Added Positions: MOD, QCOM, AZZ, LHX, MRK, SBGI, ADSW, IAC, AP, MATW, AGR, GLD, BAC, BHC, C, OTTR, STRT, KEYS, CCI, CUTR, MIC, NKE, PNM, RES, SHW, TTWO, AMCX, BATRA, IIIV, AMTD, BDX, BKH, BG, CVGW, CNSL, DHR, DRQ, ETFC, FARM, TV, IBM, IIN, FSTR, MOV, ROP, SKY, SHYF, SSYS, TMO, VMI, WMT, EVRG, WHG, QRTEA, TMUS, NVGS, GM, MN, NOW, GLIBA, HY, BABA, XENT, NOMD, BRBR, GDX, IAU, DDD, MMM, ABB, ASML, ABT, AMT, BSET, BHLB, STCN, CSCO, JCS, CTO, CMT, CORE, CUB, DAKT, DENN, DGII, EML, EGO, ETH, BANC, FE, GBL, TGNA, GENC, GNTX, ITGR, HXL, ICUI, INTC, KLAC, KGC, SCX, SR, LDL, MDT, MTX, MYL, NFLX, NYCB, NBL, OCFC, OLN, ORCL, ORA, PKOH, PGC, PNW, PCH, RAVN, SRGA, SASR, SSRM, SMP, SXI, TCO, TRC, TWIN, USB, UNH, WDC, GTN.A, MOG.B, RDIB, GAB, WLDN, IBKR, LLNW, IGT, GAU, WMGI, GRFS, PVG, ACHC, SPLP, FB, AMBA, EQX, BHR, TSQ, AXTA, SHAK, LILA, LILAK, SRG, AFI, GTYH, VRRM, WOW, CNNE, SVMK, STNE, UBER, CCO, SDC, IYR, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: HON, SNE, QDEL, AXP, AME, DE, XYL, GPC, NAV, ROL, BK, CAG, TXT, REZI, NFG, RSG, FBHS, VIAC, CR, AJRD, IEX, JPM, KAMN, MDLZ, LPX, PDCO, WM, WFC, BRK.B, CBB, PRMW, DISH, NPO, RHP, GFF, STT, TDOC, HRI, T, CHE, CHDN, CMCSA, DEO, GGG, MTCH, MCD, MS, MLI, NEM, NTRS, PCAR, DIS, WTS, VIACA, BF.A, MWA, MSGS, ADBE, ASTE, BA, BYD, CTS, CVS, CIR, DCI, DD, SSP, EPC, FHI, FLS, GATX, GIS, HAIN, HD, ITT, IFF, IPG, MGM, MYE, ORLY, PNC, SLB, SBUX, TDS, TXN, USM, RTX, WCN, ZBH, LEN.B, HTZGQ, BX, DISCK, TSLA, TMX, LBRDK, ENR, HPE, BATRK, ACIA, VVV, COUP, FOX, AIR, CB, AES, APD, AMZN, AAPL, ADM, ASH, BWA, BMY, BAM, BF.B, BC, CPB, CVCO, CAKE, CHD, KO, CNS, CTB, CPRT, CW, DBD, DISCA, DCO, FMC, FOE, FLO, FELE, FCX, GOOGL, FUL, HSIC, IMKTA, JNJ, JCI, K, KMT, LYV, MTB, MPX, SPGI, MSFT, MSEX, TIGO, TAP, NVDA, FIZZ, NWL, PFE, QGEN, RGLD, SXT, SIRI, STMP, TROW, TISI, TR, TSCO, TG, TYL, WRB, WBA, EBAY, MA, LBTYK, SATS, CHTR, MSGN, KKR, PACB, POST, ABBV, ZTS, GOOG, TMST, NVTA, PYPL, LSXMA, LSXMK, LW, KLXE, CVET, FOXA, MSGE, XLF, XLV, AYI, A, AIN, ATI, AB, LNT, ALL, AIG, ABCB, APA, AN, AVID, BP, BMI, BLL, B, GOLD, BAX, BBGI, BGFV, SAM, BPFH, BSX, MTRN, CMS, CPT, CPHC, CWST, CASY, CAT, CETV, CPK, CVX, CI, CMA, CNX, STZ, INGR, GLW, COST, CCK, XRAY, DAR, DXCM, DVD, EGBN, EMR, ENB, ENTG, EQR, EXPE, XOM, FDX, FSS, PACW, FHN, FMX, F, GD, GE, GNW, ROCK, GSK, GS, GT, GVA, GTN, HRB, HAL, HIG, HPQ, HST, ILMN, BCOR, SJM, KMB, KIM, GDEN, LVS, LAWS, LWAY, LMT, LOW, MAT, MGRC, MDP, VIVO, MGI, MNR, NCR, NEOG, NXST, ES, NAK, OXY, OII, ODC, OFIX, PG, RYN, RDI, BREW, RWT, RCI, RUSHA, SJW, SALM, SMG, SEE, SLGN, BH, SUP, CDOR, THO, TIF, TKR, TOT, WEN, TRMK, UMH, VZ, VICR, VNO, VMC, WMK, WYNN, ZBRA, BRK.A, CATC, HAYN, NEO, ET, AAN, PRTK, CSII, PGTI, GTLS, ORBC, SBH, SCOR, TEL, MASI, ROIC, BTG, CELH, MKC.V, KDP, CFX, FTNT, CLNY, HCA, MPC, CLVS, PSX, FWONA, GOGO, NWS, NWSA, AMH, ESI, NEP, FWONK, LTRPA, CZR, FTAI, EVH, FIT, GKOS, KHC, ACBI, WBT, MGP, HWM, CADE, CVNA, IR, CARS, PETQ, AQUA, DLPH, CDLX, ZUO, GTXMQ, ACA, DELL, CTVA, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, DVY, KRE, XLE,
- Sold Out: EE, TECD, PTLA, LM, FIS, FISV, FSCT, LOGM, WMB, TERP, NVS, OMI, CZR, CZR, CZR, LH, SH, MGHL, VRT, AKRXQ, GNCIQ, MVC, INTEQ, DCUE, TGEN, CNPPB.PFD, WUBA, VEC, TBT, LEA, GCAP, NCMI, VLO, UBA, UPS, UGI, SPG, RDS.A, MEET, PCG, LGF.B, GILD, GILT, M, DVN,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mario+gabelli/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
- Sony Corp (SNE) - 2,191,725 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
- Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 3,488,727 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 3,401,483 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 3,085,532 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,905,506 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 332,667 shares as of . New Purchase: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 290,601 shares as of . New Purchase: PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (PMVC.U)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 857,729 shares as of . New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 95,051 shares as of . New Purchase: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 214,157 shares as of . New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,943 shares as of . Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 315.23%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,783 shares as of . Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 67.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,231,956 shares as of . Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,138 shares as of . Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $185.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 97,558 shares as of . Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,205,100 shares as of . Added: AZZ Inc (AZZ)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in AZZ Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 529,900 shares as of . Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46. Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9. Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03. Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88. Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.82%. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. GAMCO Investors still held 481,030 shares as of . Reduced: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $14.2, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. GAMCO Investors still held 1,742,035 shares as of . Reduced: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 26.51%. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. GAMCO Investors still held 513,500 shares as of . Reduced: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. GAMCO Investors still held 1,095,708 shares as of . Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.14%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $221.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. GAMCO Investors still held 63,906 shares as of . Reduced: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc by 21.4%. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. GAMCO Investors still held 792,934 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Mario Gabelli. Also check out:
1. Mario Gabelli's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mario Gabelli's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mario Gabelli's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mario Gabelli keeps buying