GAMCO Investors Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc

Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, sells El Paso Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Tech Data Corp, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2020Q3, GAMCO Investors owns 852 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sony Corp (SNE) - 2,191,725 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 3,488,727 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 3,401,483 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 3,085,532 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,905,506 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%