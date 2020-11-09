Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) EVP, Global Sales Jason Reinhardt Sold $890,000 of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Lumentum Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Reinhardt (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LITE on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $89 a share. The total sale was $890,000.

Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.59 with a P/E ratio of 44.52 and P/S ratio of 4.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 67.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lumentum Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Harold L Covert sold 4,064 shares of LITE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $90.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

SVP, GC and Secretary Judy G Hamel sold 6,853 shares of LITE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

