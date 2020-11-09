  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) CEO and President Timothy P. Herbert Sold $13.1 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: INSP +0.81%

CEO and President of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy P. Herbert (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of INSP on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $163.74 a share. The total sale was $13.1 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc has a market cap of $4.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.35 with and P/S ratio of 44.59. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inspire Medical Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of INSP stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $163.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of INSP stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $122.84. The price of the stock has increased by 37.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Marilyn C Nelson sold 7,000 shares of INSP stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $144.65. The price of the stock has increased by 17.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INSP, click here

.

Comments

