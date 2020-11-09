Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $8.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of MDB on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $249.39 a share. The total sale was $8.7 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $14.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.89 with and P/S ratio of 27.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,076 shares of MDB stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $272.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 12% since.

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 828 shares of MDB stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $272.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles M Hazard Jr sold 2,016 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $225.01. The price of the stock has increased by 6.61% since.

Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $226.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 600 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.

