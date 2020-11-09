  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Whirlpool Corp (WHR) CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer Sold $8 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: WHR -10.39%

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Whirlpool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc R Bitzer (insider trades) sold 39,836 shares of WHR on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $200.45 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Whirlpool Corp manufactures home appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators and freezers, and other domestic appliances under Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names. Whirlpool Corp has a market cap of $11.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.69 with a P/E ratio of 13.13 and P/S ratio of 0.59. The dividend yield of Whirlpool Corp stocks is 2.65%. Whirlpool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Whirlpool Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of WHR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $200.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Gary T Dicamillo sold 833 shares of WHR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $186.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.
  • Vice President and Controller Christopher S Conley sold 292 shares of WHR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $195.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.8% since.
  • EVP AND PRESIDENT, EMEA Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of WHR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $196.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.83% since.

