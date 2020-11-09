Ameresco Inc (AMRC) SVP and CFO Spencer Doran Hole Sold $507,120 of Shares

SVP and CFO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Spencer Doran Hole (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of AMRC on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $42.26 a share. The total sale was $507,120.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.18 with a P/E ratio of 39.61 and P/S ratio of 2.05. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $42.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Nicole E Bulgarino sold 68,201 shares of AMRC stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $42.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 29,724 shares of AMRC stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $42.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

Director Francis V Jr Wisneski sold 40,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $42.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

VP & CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of AMRC stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $38.74. The price of the stock has increased by 11.46% since.

