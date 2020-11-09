  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) CEO Jonathan E Johnson Iii Bought $55,750 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: OSTK -20.04%

CEO of Overstock.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan E Johnson Iii (insider trades) bought 1,000 shares of OSTK on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $55.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $55,750.

Overstock.com Inc is an online retailer which provides products and services through websites. It offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, apparel and accessories, books, electronics, and other items. Overstock.com Inc has a market cap of $2.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.84 with a P/E ratio of 256.38 and P/S ratio of 0.97. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Overstock.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jonathan E Johnson Iii bought 1,000 shares of OSTK stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $55.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.43% since.



