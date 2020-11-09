Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) VP & CFO Thurman K Case Sold $649,996 of Shares

VP & CFO of Cirrus Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thurman K Case (insider trades) sold 9,034 shares of CRUS on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $71.95 a share. The total sale was $649,996.

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. It products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Cirrus Logic Inc has a market cap of $4.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.84 with a P/E ratio of 29.28 and P/S ratio of 3.68. Cirrus Logic Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cirrus Logic Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cirrus Logic Inc. .

CEO Jason P Rhode sold 70,317 shares of CRUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $71.72. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

VP & CFO Thurman K Case sold 9,034 shares of CRUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $71.95. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of CRUS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $73.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

Director John C Carter sold 625 shares of CRUS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $74.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

