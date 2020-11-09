Steris Plc (STE) President & CEO Walter M Rosebrough Jr Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Steris Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Walter M Rosebrough Jr (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of STE on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $181.39 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

STERIS PLC is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company's business segments are Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. Steris PLC has a market cap of $16.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.05 with a P/E ratio of 38.57 and P/S ratio of 5.38. The dividend yield of Steris PLC stocks is 0.79%. Steris PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Steris PLC the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr VP N America Com Operations Cary L Majors sold 2,000 shares of STE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 5.58% since.

VP, Controller & CAO Karen L Burton sold 4,602 shares of STE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $179.42. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.

