  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Globe Life Inc (GL) Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman Sold $2.2 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: GL +7.99%

Co-Chairman & CEO of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary L Coleman (insider trades) sold 26,000 shares of GL on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $85.53 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $9.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.47 with a P/E ratio of 13.88 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.80%. Globe Life Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 26,000 shares of GL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $85.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.
  • Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 26,000 shares of GL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $85.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.
  • Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $84.95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.
  • Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $84.95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.
  • Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $85.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $84.94. The price of the stock has increased by 7.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Exec. Officer of Principal Sub Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of GL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $85.99. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.
  • Exec. Officer of Principal Sub Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of GL stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $87.37. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)