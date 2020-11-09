Ecolab Inc (ECL) EVP, GC & Secretary Michael C. Mccormick Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, GC & Secretary of Ecolab Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Mccormick (insider trades) sold 7,647 shares of ECL on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $199.16 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Ecolab Inc produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. It offers a variety of products and services, which include dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and repair services. Ecolab Inc has a market cap of $61.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.90 with and P/S ratio of 4.26. The dividend yield of Ecolab Inc stocks is 0.88%. Ecolab Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ecolab Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ecolab Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GC & Secretary Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of ECL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $199.16. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ECL, click here