Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $786,763 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,666 shares of VEEV on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $295.11 a share. The total sale was $786,763.
Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $40.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.04 with a P/E ratio of 130.61 and P/S ratio of 33.45. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of VEEV stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $295.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.83% since.
- SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of VEEV stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $307.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.43% since.
- Director Timothy C Barabe sold 1,292 shares of VEEV stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $308.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.84% since.
