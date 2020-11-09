  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $786,763 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: VEEV -10.2%

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,666 shares of VEEV on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $295.11 a share. The total sale was $786,763.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $40.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.04 with a P/E ratio of 130.61 and P/S ratio of 33.45. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Veeva Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of VEEV stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $295.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.83% since.
  • SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of VEEV stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $307.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.43% since.
  • Director Timothy C Barabe sold 1,292 shares of VEEV stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $308.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VEEV, click here

.

