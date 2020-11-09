National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Sold $4.4 million of Shares

CEO of National Vision Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) L Reade Fahs (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of EYE on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $43.8 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailers in the United States. Its brands include Eyeglass World, Vision Centre, Vista Optical, among others. National Vision Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.27 with and P/S ratio of 2.53.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of EYE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $43.8. The price of the stock has increased by 10.21% since.

