Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang Sold $905,950 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: MSTR -0.33%

SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Edwin Lang (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of MSTR on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $181.19 a share. The total sale was $905,950.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $1.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.01 with a P/E ratio of 1541.76 and P/S ratio of 3.81. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $181.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 4,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $173.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MSTR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has increased by 12.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

