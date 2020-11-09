  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cnx Resources Corp (CNX) President and CEO N J Deiuliis Bought $100,793 of Shares

November 09, 2020

President and CEO of Cnx Resources Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) N J Deiuliis (insider trades) bought 11,900 shares of CNX on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $8.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,793.

CNX Resources Corp is a Pittsburgh-based energy producer. The company is engaged in natural gas exploration, development and production with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX Resources Corp has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.85 with and P/S ratio of 1.48. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with CNX Resources Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO N J Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of CNX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $8.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNX, click here

.

