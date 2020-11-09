  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) President & CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky Sold $2.4 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: IDXX -8.71%

President & CEO of Idexx Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Jay Mazelsky (insider trades) sold 5,206 shares of IDXX on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $469.31 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $37.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $436.45 with a P/E ratio of 76.01 and P/S ratio of 14.61. IDEXX Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEXX Laboratories Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $469.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDXX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $471.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $470.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.
  • Director Jonathan W Ayers sold 26,574 shares of IDXX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $469.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.98% since.
  • Executive Vice President Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDXX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $443. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.
  • Director Jonathan W Ayers sold 20,432 shares of IDXX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $438.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IDXX, click here

.

