Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ONEOK Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Access Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intel Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ONEOK Inc, Lowe's Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BDX, NVS, BAX, TLT, FIVG, SLV,
- Added Positions: JPST, VCSH, LDUR, RSP, INTC, MRK, COR, VBF, NXP, BND, VTI, T, MUA, GLD, CONE,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, MINT, LOW, UPS, SCHX, BBN, USMV, MTUM, XLU, AAPL, MSFT, SCHA, TDIV, OEF, QCOM, XLV, EFA, SO, FAST, PG, VOO, RFI, VLO, PFE, NTAP, JNJ, CSCO, AMGN, TSLA, ABT, LMT, XLK, BRK.B, SCHZ,
- Sold Out: IEO, OKE, NEAR, DBEF, SPY,
For the details of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/access+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (LDUR) - 222,924 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 248,859 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 209,492 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 257,417 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 818.20%
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 60,007 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,266 shares as of .New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,546 shares as of .New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of .New Purchase: ETF SER SOLUTIONS (FIVG)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,787 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 818.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 257,417 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 248,859 shares as of .Added: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 39,187 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 124.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 48,338 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,126 shares as of .Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $120.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,636 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEO)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF)
Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.Reduced: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Access Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 42.6%. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Access Financial Services, Inc. still held 6,112 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.. Also check out:
1. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. keeps buying