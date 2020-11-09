Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ONEOK Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Access Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intel Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ONEOK Inc, Lowe's Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PIMCO ETF TRUST (LDUR) - 222,924 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 248,859 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 209,492 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 257,417 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 818.20% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 60,007 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,266 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,546 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,869 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,305 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,787 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,714 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 818.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 257,417 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 248,859 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 39,187 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 124.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 48,338 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,126 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $120.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,636 shares as of .

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.

Access Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 42.6%. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Access Financial Services, Inc. still held 6,112 shares as of .