Trillium Asset Management, Llc Buys VF Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Tractor Supply Co, CVS Health Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Trillium Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VF Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Trex Co Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Tractor Supply Co, CVS Health Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trillium Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Trillium Asset Management, Llc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TREX, NSTG, FDX, MDLZ, LOW, QCOM, ZTS, IWM, MDY,

FB, PYPL, MSFT, TSCO, AAPL, CVS, GOOGL, HASI, MA, LULU, ADBE, TILE, WST, JBHT, ANSS, BAC, MRK, VZ, AWK, HD, NKE, AMT, ADSK, BAX, ETN, NYT, TJX, FSLR, FRC, COST, PG, TRV, IQV, CSCO, KEY, LHCG, MDT, XYL, PANW, AZN, ILMN, DGX, ROK, TXN, ANTM, MSCI, ZEN, ASML, AFL, BK, DECK, DE, MKC, PWR, TGT, TRMB, WAB, WM, ETSY, AGR, AVB, BWA, CHD, ECL, THG, LKQ, MIDD, PNC, SYK, TTEK, UN, NXPI, COR, LPLA, PAYC, SYNH, TPIC, BJ, APD, BDX, BLKB, CBRE, CPT, HOLX, ICE, LECO, MXIM, MSA, MTX, ROG, UMPQ, PEN, NGVT, LW, AOS, AKR, WTRG, AVA, CRI, CI, CREE, EGP, HMN, JLL, LTC, MAN, PHG, SON, SF, TSM, WBS, WW, HBI, BFAM, T, ACN, ADI, BRK.B, NEE, GIS, HST, IFF, JPM, JNJ, LGND, MCD, NSC, OMC, PEP, PFE, BKNG, SBAC, SIVB, UNFI, CMG, AMGN, ATO, BXP, BMY, KO, CMCSA, EMR, FITB, IBM, INTC, NYCB, PPG, UNH, GWW, WMT, WAT, YUM, ZBH, TSLA, GOOG, Sold Out: EOG, MPC, OGS, LNC, VNQ, AVGO, RY, IYH, IR, LOGM, TIF, ALL, PBCT, HON, XOM, DEO, COP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,039 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 488,222 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 62,758 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 343,917 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 184,662 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,432 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.36 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,602 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,771 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,351 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 846 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in VF Corp by 389.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 219,489 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 294,025 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 149,901 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 38.70%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,413 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $236.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,843 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 84.76%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of .

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.55 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $73.74.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.

Trillium Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.